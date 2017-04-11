Earthquake early-warning system comes to Washington — but it’s not for the public yet

Sandi Doughton on a new early warning system for earthquakes:

For nearby earthquakes, the warning may be only seconds. But for a quake on the offshore Cascadia Subduction Zone, the Puget Sound region could get as much as two or three minutes’ warning. The technology is widely used in Japan, where people receive warnings on their cellphones and bullet trains are wired to come to a stop.

This sounds like the most paralyzingly and terrifying alert to get — I imagine I would be deer in headlights on that one. Still, sounds great, and something I honestly thought we would never get.