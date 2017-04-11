Hacking Attack Woke Up Dallas With Emergency Sirens, Officials Say

Eli Rosenberg and Maya Salam:

Security officials have warned for years about the risks that hacking attacks can pose to infrastructure. The number of attacks on critical infrastructure appears to have risen: to nearly 300 in 2015 from just under 200 in 2012, according to federal data. In 2013, hackers tied to the Iranian military tried to gain control of a small dam in upstate New York.

That’s a stark increase and as good as any other reason for the government to put security of these systems at the forefront. But, and I know it’s not really the same thing, this seems a lot like pulling the fire alarm in a building. Illegal, yes, but still pretty rare.

That said: please secure the fuck out of that dam.