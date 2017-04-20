Google Plans Ad-Blocking Feature in Popular Chrome Browser

Jack Marshall:

The ad-blocking feature, which could be switched on by default within Chrome, would filter out certain online ad types deemed to provide bad experiences for users as they move around the web.

Marshall also notes that Google pays to be part of the “acceptable advertising” program and might actually block all ads on sites with the shady ads instead of just the shady ads.

This is devious as fuck on Google’s part.

They control a major web browser, (47.4% market share in US) and they rely on ads for profits. Now they get to decide which of those ads people who use Chrome can see, by default. If you think for one moment Google is going to block Google ads, then you are wrong. This is a smart business play, but fucking devious.