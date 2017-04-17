Random Notes from a recent trip to Japan

Om Malik:

What I like about Japan is its subtlety. It is aloof, it is shy and almost silent. And yet when you slow your rhythm to its ways, the slow hypnotization starts to take control of your sense.

Japan is one of my favorite countries, not just because it is a part of my genetics, but in spite of the the fact I loathe most traditional Japanese food. Even still, it’s magic.

To me Japan represents the core of respect, and it can take time to pick up on that. If you do get the chance to go, I can show just exactly what I mean, in a very short time span: go to McDonalds. Yeah, I know what you are thinking, but go there and get two things: a burger and fries.

Don’t dive into it like you would in your home country, instead look at it. It looks like the fucking marketing pictures, and it’s astounding. I can’t tell you how many people don’t believe me on this.

Respect. Love Japan. Amazing country.