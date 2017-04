Ulysses has released version 2.8 and it has a feature I have been waiting for: Touch ID support. Now you can secure your entire Ulysses library with Touch ID and keep prying eyes out of your stuff. I feel strongly that every app should have this option, so it’s great to see the best iOS app gain it too.

Additionally this release adds some new filtering options and some much welcomed new group icons.

What a great app. Be sure you own a few dozen copies.