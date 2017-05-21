Do You Need a Headlamp?

Anthony Sculimbrene on headlamps versus flashlights:

In my life, where working in the dark is uncommon and night hikes are rare, I don’t need one everyday, but when I do have work outside, the headlamp is tremendously helpful. I might only use it six times a year, but those six times are when something bad has happened and I don’t want to mess around.

Fully agree. But I think for general hiking and camping the Wizard Pro from Armytek is all you need. Works as both, made well, awesome. Also a headlamp for peeing at night when camping is a must.