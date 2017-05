Could? Doubtful. Nitasha Tiku should know that too, as she wrote:

Five years ago, Facebook conducted a mass experiment in manipulating emotions on nearly 700,000 unsuspecting users. The company tweaked News Feeds to show random users more positive or negative content, to see if it made those users happy or sad.

Because even after they published those findings, even after they said “gee, we didn’t think people would mind being manipulated” even then, no one cared. Why will they now?