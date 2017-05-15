iPad Productivity Report — 5/15/16

This past week I spent a couple days at a conference, nothing out of the ordinary, except for whatever reason I started to inventory the devices people were using and trying to pick up on how they were using their devices. (This is also usually the part when I start to tweetstorm about force quitting apps.)

I think the most absurd of the bunch I observed was a blogger using a 13″ MacBook Pro, an iPhone, and a small point and shoot camera. From what I could tell the main apps being used were: Chrome for WordPress, Slack, and Photos. The workflow was simple: take some notes in a WordPress draft, chat in Slack, and take photos of the presenter with the camera, transfer those images to the Mac and upload to WordPress for an eventual blog post.

You must be a member to read the rest of this content.