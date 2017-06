Johnny Lin:

So, aside from the obvious moral wrongs of exploiting the vulnerable for profit, it’s extremely disheartening to know that some developers are becoming financially successful the easy and unethical way — by making bogus apps that take a few hours to code, and whose functionality is purely to steal from the less well-informed.

It frustrates me to no end when I see stuff like this, this is the very stuff the App Store was built to protect you from.