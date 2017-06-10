Tim Cook on Apple AI

Nanette Byrnes:

Cook says the fact that the press doesn’t always give Apple credit for its AI may be due to the fact that Apple only likes to talk about the features of products it is ready to ship, while many others “sell futures.” Says Cook: “We are not going to go through things we’re going to do in 2019, ’20, ’21. It’s not because we don’t know that. It’s because we don’t want to talk about that.”

This is exactly why people believe Apple is behind in AI, because Apple doesn’t tell them what they work on. Does make you wonder, why do people trust what other companies say so much?