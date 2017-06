Joe Cieplinski:

Currently, App Store is an app you only use when you already want to buy something, not a destination unto itself. This new design aims to change that. Only time will tell if it works, but I think Monika Gromek and her team have done a tremendous job with it. I’m sure they will adjust and refine the design over time as it gets out into the wild.

I remember having the habit of checking the App Store multiple times per day. I bet this takes me back to at least daily.