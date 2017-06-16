One Way to Fix Uber: Think Twice Before Using It

Farhad Manjoo:

Don’t do it — at least not without considering the full weight of your decision, and the many alternatives you might turn to instead. Try Lyft. Use a taxi, a bus or a train. Heck, hire a limo and a chauffeur with a golden top hat. To encourage a better Uber, it’s time to play the only card you’ve got: If it backslides or otherwise fails to live up to the promises it’s making now, stop using Uber.

I’ve been using Lyft when it’s an option, and I’ve been really happy with it. If only some more cities would be added — I die a little inside when the only option is Uber or a traditional Taxi.