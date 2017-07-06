Initial Thoughts on Some Research and Notes Apps

Shawn Blanc:
My biggest quibble with Ulysses right now is the way it handles images. If the image is inline with a note, you see an
IMG markdown tag. Or, an image can be attached to a note, but otherwise not shown inline. It’d be great to be able to have images displayed inline.
I see this complaint a lot. I don’t disagree with it, but I also don’t agree with it. When I am focused on writing — not having to scroll by a bunch of images makes editing much easier. However, when I am editing, sometimes I like to see the images to make sure they flow properly.
You can do this with previewing the page, which is nice, but then you can’t easily edit the text (especially not on iOS). I’d propose something like Slack’s
collapse command, where you can toggle showing images inline with a keyboard shortcut. That would be killer.