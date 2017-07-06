Initial Thoughts on Some Research and Notes Apps

Shawn Blanc:

My biggest quibble with Ulysses right now is the way it handles images. If the image is inline with a note, you see an IMG markdown tag. Or, an image can be attached to a note, but otherwise not shown inline. It’d be great to be able to have images displayed inline.

I see this complaint a lot. I don’t disagree with it, but I also don’t agree with it. When I am focused on writing — not having to scroll by a bunch of images makes editing much easier. However, when I am editing, sometimes I like to see the images to make sure they flow properly.