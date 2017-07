Lorenzo Francheschi-Bicchierai:

In other words, 1Password really wants you to stop using its local storage version, though Hicks also added that the company is not planning to “remove support for local/Dropbox/iCloud vaults from the software,” at least for now.

It’s a bit confusing what the fuck is going on with 1Password, but it seems as though sooner or later you are going to be forced to 1Password.com. At which point, they will no longer be the app I use.

Shoot me your suggestions.