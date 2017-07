David Vo:

Then, travelers saw the light. The textile gods extolled the virtues of merino wool. Could a natural fiber beat laboratory-born inventions like nylon and polyester? And at a price point of some $60 just for a t-shirt, is it worth paying this high price of admission to enter Merino Club? Let’s get stuck into the details.

The only reason you’re not wearing merino all day, is because you haven’t tried it yet.