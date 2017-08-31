The Acquired Taste of Fucking Up

Andy Rubin, explaining how exposing customer emails to other customers is really hard for him to personally face and own up to:

Being a founder in an intensely competitive business means you occasionally have to eat crow. It’s humiliating, it doesn’t taste good, and often, it’s a humbling experience. As Essential’s founder and CEO, I’m personally responsible for this error and will try my best to not repeat it.

Why is it so hard for people with massive egos to actually apologize without making it about themselves? Never mind, my question answered itself.

Posted by Ben Brooks