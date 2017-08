I can’t imagine why anyone would publish on Medium after reading this. My take aways from the interview:

They are still not sure how to pay writers. They don’t believe all writers should be paid. They will keep changing their minds until something works.

The risk here is: what if you want to be paid, but Medium doesn’t let you? Right now you may not care, but what if you get to the point some time in the future where you want to be paid? Your platform choice should never limit that.

Posted by Ben Brooks