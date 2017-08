Big news from the world’s best writing app, they are switching to a subscription model — which also allow you to pay once and get Ulysses on Mac and iOS. Great change, and reasonable pricing too. I know first hand how expensive it is to develop apps, so I am glad to see my favorite app switching to a more sustainable model.

Now, to the more important news, Ulysses changed their iOS icon. Gone is the gradient on the butterfly. What a fantastic change, kudos.

Posted by Ben Brooks