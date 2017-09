Napier Lopez:

So yeah, Apple’s apparently built a smartphone that’s faster than a 2017 laptop, at least by GeekBench’s metrics.

Not just a laptop, a MacBook Pro.

Craig Mod, on Twitter:

(the thing that will push professionals to iPad is that it will be the fastest machine available)

Keep in mind, the iPad Pro typically will get a faster version of the iPhone chip. Staggering. I can’t wait.

Posted by Ben Brooks