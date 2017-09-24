Mystery Ranch Urban Assault Review

Good review on the Urban Assault (I reviewed it here). One thing which cracked me up is his score, I’ll not comment on the craziness of his scoring system overall, but this bit is amazing:

The score is a bit deceptive. This is a pack that I would easily count as one of the best on the market. I loved this pack. But its flaws were flaws that I simply couldn’t NOT deduct a point for and so the score is what it is. But don’t take that as an 18. Think of it as an 18! The 3-Zip is simply and without question, the best pack zipper system ever devised.

That’s why scoring anything with hard numbers is deceptive and should be avoided at all costs.

Posted by Ben Brooks