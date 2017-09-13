Wirecutter, but for Everything

Jacqui Cheng:

What differentiates Wirecutter from other review sites is the rigor of our review process, the transparency we provide to our readers about that process, and our reader-centric, useful approach to recommendations. The most important thing to us is not to only practice those values when it comes to home and tech, but to hit those values consistently no matter what topic our crack team of researchers, testers, reporters, and just plain curious staffers put their minds to.

It’s more than that though. They really care about every topic they work on. They want feedback from the groups in that area. If/When I criticize a pick, they explain it and remind me: this isn’t the same as what you pick, because it’s the pick “for most people”. I see the Wirecutter as a truly vital resource.

Posted by Ben Brooks