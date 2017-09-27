Wool T-Shirt Review

Evan Davis has a great run down of your Merino t-shirt options, as he has tested a wide variety of them. I was actually privy to his thoughts before he published, and it has guided my own buying. I love the Wool & Prince that he loves, but personally like the fit of Oultier’s Ultrafine better. Thing is, you don’t need many of these shirts. I own two Outlier, and one Wool & Prince — that’s basically all my normal wear t-shirts (I have some cotton MartianCraft shirts for PJs) and those three shirts are all I need. Good read.

Posted by Ben Brooks