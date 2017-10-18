Intrigue in the online mattress review world

Jason Kottke:

In five years, Casper will probably have dozens of retail stores and 10 different kinds of mattress at different price points — they already have more than a dozen stores and 3 models ranging from $600 to $1850 — just like the companies they are trying to replace. Their origin story won’t matter…VC-fueled marketing will paper over all of that and, tada, meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

Unrelated, I have a Tuft & Needle mattress and love it. It may not sponsor every podcast, but it also doesn’t sponsor every podcast. And that’s not an affiliate link, it’s just a link to a fantastic mattress.

Posted by Ben Brooks