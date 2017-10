Sam Schube on Outlier:

It’s probably wondering the same thing as you: Does the world need a better white T-shirt? Or an equally good white T-shirt that is simply more white? But these questions are irrelevant to Clemens and Burmeister. “The compromise part of the market is very well serviced,” Burmeister says. “So we go for the uncompromised.”

Fantastic read about what Outlier clothing is really all about.

Posted by Ben Brooks