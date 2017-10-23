Twitter Doesn’t Care

Kevin Collier:
Twitter took 11 months to close a Russian troll account that claimed to speak for the Tennessee Republican Party even after that state’s real GOP notified the social media company that the account was a fake.
I mean, what the fuck?
Since 2010
Kevin Collier:
Twitter took 11 months to close a Russian troll account that claimed to speak for the Tennessee Republican Party even after that state’s real GOP notified the social media company that the account was a fake.
I mean, what the fuck?