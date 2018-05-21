Tech Optimism Battling Privacy and Ethics

Om Malik, in a link to Joi Ito on the topic:

I often worry, that just as pro-technology narrative got carried away from 2010 through 2017, we are seeing the pendulum swing to the opposite extreme and taking away some of the magic from technology.

To me the magic of technology is the same as tech optimism. It’s the mindset that technology can and should be able to fix all which ails us, and also which bothers us. It’s a broad definition, but it’s the thinking which led us to here. To now.

