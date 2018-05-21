Tech Optimism Battling Privacy and Ethics

Om Malik, in a link to Joi Ito on the topic:

I often worry, that just as pro-technology narrative got carried away from 2010 through 2017, we are seeing the pendulum swing to the opposite extreme and taking away some of the magic from technology.

To me the magic of technology is the same as tech optimism. It’s the mindset that technology can and should be able to fix all which ails us, and also which bothers us. It’s a broad definition, but it’s the thinking which led us to here. To now.

You must be a member to read the rest of this article.

Become a Member

This site is 100% member supported and free of advertising. Members receive access to exclusive weekly content, videos, and the best products listing.

Join Now

Already a member? Please sign in.

Article Details

Published
by Ben Brooks
1 minute to read.


tl;dr

The magic of tech, the fear of tech, regulation, and the Apple way.