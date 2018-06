Michelle Castillo reporting on this catastrophic trend of people not opting into SPAM:

“People are not opting back in,” says Michael Horn, the director of data science for digital marketing agency Huge. “It’s one thing for your customers who don’t have a relationship with the brand to decline and not respond, but you’re also losing a sales channel.”

Not to worry. I’m sure they’ll work out some new type of shit.

Posted by Ben Brooks