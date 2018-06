Sam Nichols:

With this in mind, I decided to try an experiment. Twice a day for five days, I tried saying a bunch of phrases that could theoretically be used as triggers. Phrases like I’m thinking about going back to uni and I need some cheap shirts for work. Then I carefully monitored the sponsored posts on Facebook for any changes.

You’ll not be shocked by the results.

(H/t to Steve)

Looks like this post has been disputed enough to warrant not reading it. Apologies.

Posted by Ben Brooks