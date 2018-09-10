Location Data Being Shared to Make Money

The GuardianApp team has discovered that a growing number of iOS apps have been used to covertly collect precise location histories from tens of millions of mobile devices, using packaged code provided by data monetization firms. In many cases, the packaged tracking code may run at all times, constantly sending user GPS coordinates and other information.

Many of these are extreme weather tracking apps. The kind you immediately allow location sharing to, and need to help stay safe when severe weather is incoming. Shameful.

Posted by Ben Brooks