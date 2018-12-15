Tech Companies Insist on Ruining Great Cities

Jack Nicas and Karen Weise reporting:

“Every day as a C.E.O., you have employees coming to you saying, ‘I don’t make enough to buy a house for my family,’ and you already feel like you are paying through the nose,” said Glenn Kelman, chief executive of Redfin, the real estate site based in Seattle. “Almost everyone is looking at other affordable places where you can open an office.”

I seriously can’t believe it has taken this long for the most obvious things to occur to these companies, like expanding beyond one singular location for an entire industry. On the Seattle front, I used to contend it was the best city in the US, but Amazon has soured me on that opinion.

Posted by Ben Brooks