The Divide Between Silicon Valley and Washington Is a National-Security Threat

Amy Zegart and Kevin Childs:

In the past year, Google executives, citing ethical concerns, have canceled an artificial-intelligence project with the Pentagon and refused to even bid on the Defense Department’s Project JEDI, a desperately needed $10 billion IT-improvement program. While stiff-arming Washington, Google has been embracing Beijing, helping the Chinese government develop a more effective censored search engine despite outcries from human-rights groups, American politicians, and, more recently, its own employees.

That is an absolutely damning paragraph.

Posted by Ben Brooks