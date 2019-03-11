Snack Pick of the Week: 3/11/19

‘Tis the season: Girl Scout cookie season that is. I bought my traditional overstocking of the best cookie they make: Thin Mints. And that is our snack pick of the week.

Hold on though, because you are freezing your Thin Mints before eating them right? What, you aren’t? You should be, it amplifies the taste by a factor of at lease 2.345.

Oh, and if you find yourself in Seattle, you owe yourself a stop at Molly Moon’s Ice Creame. Where you can get yourself some Scout Mint, which — yes — uses Thin Mints.