Interesting poll:

The Axios Harris Poll 100 ranks the reputations of the most visible companies in the United States. The survey is conducted among 18,228 Americans in a nationally representative sample. Powered by twenty years of proprietary research from The Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, The Axios Harris Poll 100 is a measurement of what real people think right now about the companies in our cultural conversation.

Amazon is at #2, while Apple is down at #32. What’s amazing though is Facebook, which dropped from #51 last year to #94 this year.

Comcast is #91 this year. Spirit Airlines is #90.

If you’ve had the misfortune to interact with either of those companies you should be amazed Facebook is lower then them, but also proud that people recognize how shit Facebook really is. The US Government is #100, which seems a tad high.

Posted by Ben Brooks