The WSJ on News+

Comically I read this criticism on News+, and wouldn’t have seen it otherwise. If you skip past the first 1/3 of the article where the writer talks about who would want this, etc etc, there are good points about how the app works. News+ really isn’t there from a software perspective on Apple’s side. There’s no way, for instance, to say “these are the magazines I care about” — and that’s pretty basic shit. Trying to explain to my wife how to use it really revealed the comical level of shortcomings. I didn’t even know tapping in Wall Street Journal’s channel outside News+ would get me more content.

All that aside, here’s why this matters: quality over quantity. Apple News has always been stellar at filtering out the noise, and News+ is only doubling down on that. Don’t forget about that.

Posted by Ben Brooks