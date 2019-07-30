Apple Siri Eavesdropping Puts Millions Of Users At Risk

This is not cool, and I am a little shocked at Apple’s non-chalant response:

The firm told The Guardian: “A small portion of Siri requests are analyzed to improve Siri and dictation. User requests are not associated with the user’s Apple ID. Siri responses are analyzed in secure facilities and all reviewers are under the obligation to adhere to Apple’s strict confidentiality requirements.”

Look, this is par for the course. In order for these systems to get better, they need to analyze what you say and humans need to hear it. What gets me is the fix for this:

Unfortunately, it is much easier to control the Amazon Echo and Google Home devices. The best way to prevent Siri from listening to and sometimes accidentally recording conversations is to disable it entirely.

You don’t often see that “it is much easier to control” something from Google or Amazon, do you? That’s typically where Apple shines. I would expect a simple toggle in Siri to turn off this transmission even if it were opt-out. That’s what really baffles me. Apple needs to jump on that fix.

I don’t normally write linked list posts like this anymore, except weekly as part of the members journal. You should consider subscribing and seeing what it is all about.

Posted by Ben Brooks