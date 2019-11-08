Fall Giveaway

I need to clear out a bunch of stuff from my home, and what better way than by giving it all away? There’s two lots I am going to be giving away, a non-member and member. Members are eligible for both, but must be an active member at time of drawing to be entered into the member drawing. All prizes are used, but working, they are items reviewed on this site. Shipping cost for all is covered for US addresses only. Drawing is Friday, November 15th, 2019 at 6am Central Time.

Sign up here:

Email Daily Post Summary Weekly Post Summary Monthly Post Summary Giveaway

The Prizes for non-members:

CODE keyboard with custom key caps and Clear MX Switches

Flowfold Minimalist Duffle and 10L Backpack

Aulta Papio

Members:

Stuart and Lau Cary Single Briefcase

Massdrop Gent Knife

Benchmade MiniGriptillian

Nezumi Loews Watch

GORUCK 10L Bullet Ruck

Piorama A10 duffle bag

There is one additional member prize that won’t be listed here, but will be given away too.

Here’s how it works, if you want to enter send an email to do so here:

Email Daily Post Summary Weekly Post Summary Monthly Post Summary Giveaway

You’ll be entered into the drawing and winners will be drawn randomly. I’ll draw the member items first, and once you win you are no longer eligible for further drawings. I’ll ship the item to you, but the value of these items is $0. If you win and don’t want that item you can pass on it and I’ll draw another name, but you’ll have been excluded from the other drawings already. All prizes must be claimed in 1 business day.

Oh, and this isn’t some thing to collect emails, I’ll be deleting the emails collected after the drawing is complete.

More legal things:

General Conditions: In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Giveaway is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, or other technical problem, the Site may, in its sole discretion, either: (a) suspend the Giveaway to address the impairment and then resume the Giveaway in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules; or (b) award the prizes at random from among the eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment. The Site reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Giveaway or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to undermine the legitimate operation of the Giveaway may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, the Site reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Site’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. In case of a dispute as to the owner of an entry, entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the screen name from which the entry is made. The authorized account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Release And Limitations Of Liability: By participating in the Giveaway, entrants agree to release and hold harmless the Giveaway Entities from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Giveaway or receipt or use of any prize, including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Giveaway; (b) technical errors related to computers, servers, providers, or telephone or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors in the administration of the Giveaway or the processing of entries; or (f) injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Giveaway or receipt of any prize. Entrant further agrees that in any cause of action, the Giveaway Entities’ liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Giveaway, and in no event shall the Giveaway Entities be liable for attorney’s fees. Entrant waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages. Disputes: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Giveaway or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in the State of Texas. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, entrant’s rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the Sponsors in connection with the Giveaway, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Texas, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Texas or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Texas.