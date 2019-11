Some great deals on bags, including the black GR1 (aka The Best Backpack Money Can Buy) at $265. But I think the stealth win here is the Simple Pants are on sale — I don’t like them at full price, but love them discounted to $115. They are great pants, I would say go with charcoal or coyote depending on your style. I almost want another pair.

See all the deals here.

Posted by Ben Brooks