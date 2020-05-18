Member Journal — 5/18/2020

This week: Comparison tables; changes I think will stick; face masks; Magic Keyboard battery issues; GIPHY; a sweet duffle bag; and a knife review preview.

Reviews at The Wirecutter

It has been a while since I wrote about The Wirecutter, but they posted something interesting: how they make their selections for what they recommend. They use comparison tables to track everything and clearly see what product should be the winner.

You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)

Note: This site makes use of affiliate links, which may earn the site money when you buy using those links.