GORUCK Labor Day Sale

GORUCK is having a heck of a Labor Day Sale (that’s an affiliate link as are all links below). Here’s some highlights I recommend:

Black Ruckers in both sizes are $129. There’s a new Rucker coming out in late October, I have the current model and it’s amazing. Hard to get these at this low a price.

Black GR2s in both sizes are $229. I have almost bought one several times now. If you want a travel the world for maximum time bag, 40L GR2, call it a day. For shorter trips, the 34L GR2 is right next to my 26L GR1 as one of my favorite bags of all time.

Midnight Navy 26L GR1 for $199. Not the best deal I’ve ever seen, but a solid color and a solid price. Same deal for the 21L in that color. Also the Black Women’s GR1, designed with curved straps and using 500D is a great option for all genders.

If you’re getting a little bored at home and want to get out and get moving, any of these three are amazing outdoors rucks. The Rucker is the only one that won’t also easily hold a laptop. All three options get my highest praise.

You can just abuse them in the woods, wipe them off and go back to work whenever that is a thing again. Or start Rucking.

Posted by Ben Brooks