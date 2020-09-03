Raw Thoughts on Bag Manufacturers

I posted a version of this on Reddit the other day, commenting on someone asking about why people love GORUCK over other bag brands. So, here is a slightly expanded version of my very glib takes on bag manufacturers if I were asked to stereotype them all:
- GORUCK: What civilians think a military bag should be like.
- Mystery Ranch: What actual military bags are like, for the people in unlimited budget military areas.
- 5.11 Tactical: What people who cannot afford GORUCK or Mystery Ranch buy.
- Recycled Firefighter: What happens when you rip off other bag designs, but worse and sell them for not much cheaper.
- Tom Bihn: A well made, well performing bag that looks like something you bought at Target.
- Evergoods: What happens when you take the worst parts of GORUCK and Tom Bihn, and try to marry them together.
- Aer: great looking bags for every white guy who works out before they go to a job carrying a MacBook Pro and Beats.
- Filson: Heritage style, with heritage comfort.
- Peak Design: marketing over function, SF Bros above all else.
- Bellroy: What Peak Design wishes their bags were.
- REI: The Toyota Camry of bags.
- Osprey: The bag equivalent of buying a Lexus variant of a Camry.
- Mission Workshop: I think this is issued to anyone who joins a tech company and moves to SF.
- Boundary Supply: Peak Design + Black Multicam.
- WANDRD: Why’s that guy skateboarding with a 50L backpack on, what is this brand…
- Black Ember: when someone with a 3D printer thinks they can design better MOLLE.
- Fjallraven: Hipster express.
- Topo Designs: Hipster with 90s vibes.
- Hill People Gear: Probably the best bags out there, but you better hope there is no mirror or camera in sight — you’ll regret how it makes you look.
- Orbit Gear: What every American assumes Japan is like.
- Generally Other Hiking Brands: They work, but hope you like bright colors and reflectors!
- Generally Other Kickstarter Brands: You’ll probably find it directly from China for $20 if you look, or just search Reddit because they will have the link to it.
I can’t wait for the emails.
