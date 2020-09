This week: keycaps are a luxury we all need right now; killing off echo chambers and useless feeds; you should buy a watch, not an Apple “watch”; an unpopular Multitool thought; best daypack found?; GORUCK I/O Cross Trainer review; and six words for 2020.

You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)

Note: This site makes use of affiliate links, which may earn the site money when you buy using those links.