This week: iPad use, trackpad versus finger; should you even buy a laptop; looking at Fast Company’s top iPad tips; notes on a bunch of site updates; save up to buy something big, or buy the cheaper version as often as needed; pasta sauce.

Anyways…

You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)

Note: This site makes use of affiliate links, which may earn the site money when you buy using those links.