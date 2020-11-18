GORUCK Organizers Back in Stock

Just recently GORUCK brought back three awesome organizers. First they brought back their fantastic packing cubes, but added a selection of “flat” models which I assume removes my largest complaint about the folding models from before. I ordered one of each size not test.

Second they brought back Shadow Pockets, which have been missing for years now. These are basically unpadded small Field Pockets that open clamshell style and offer no further organization. They are really handy kit to have, I snagged a couple of those too.

Last, but no least, GORUCK restocked the ever popular Wire Dopp, while also adding the Mini Wire Dopp which has not been around for a long time. I own both, but added another of the larger ones to my stable. The mini is great, but not as handy as the larger one. These are sized well to fit in the GR1.

Posted by Ben Brooks