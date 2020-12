This week: watch wearing in 2020; music in 2020; Reeder 5 is better than Pocket; Dress Code and Data Stewardship; 3 apps I tried; Autonomous.ai Support; Ergonomics reminder; Mini Osborne.

You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)

Note: This site makes use of affiliate links, which may earn the site money when you buy using those links.