Working From Home: The Gear That Actually Helps

In the past, I worked from home for almost 5 years, then back to the office I went — and like everyone else I found myself back home with little other choice to be had. Since I never planned to work from home again, I needed to rediscover a whole bunch of stuff to make my setup function well and to set up a comfortable and productive space. Even with a head start on knowing what I might need/want, I still needed to get it all together again and in place.

This post is full of gear which makes working from home better. I am not going to say it is the best stuff out there, because for some categories I don’t have enough testing in place of other options to be able to say that, but these certainly have proven themselves for me. I know many are looking at perhaps not ever going back into the office full time, or are now at the point where they have no choice but to make their setups better. Either way, the future sure is uncertain and having a good space to work in at home will never be a bad thing.

Here’s the gear:

If you add all this up, yeah it is going to cost you some serious cash. Don’t go out a buy this, this is more like a spirit of this stuff guide. If you already have headphones you are happy with, AirPods Pro might not be something you need. I still use a super old iPad Pro for my work, and I have no need to upgrade. But, that said, this is all great stuff that allows me to work from home in a much happier place.

Note: This site makes use of affiliate links, which may earn the site money when you buy using those links.