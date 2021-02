As I mentioned in my GR1 Slick explainer, this is actually the ideal slick version of the GR1 — I just didn’t know it was about to come out. The new bags are waxed canvas and have no MOLLE on the outside, while retaining the morale patch spot.

They look stellar, come in 21L and 26L. The 26L has a new to the GR1 top hidden pocket which looks very useful. Pricey, but rumor has it that there are not many in stock.

Posted by Ben Brooks