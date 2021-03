Generally not a fan of Multicam Black, but it does look good on the Rucker. The Multicam was the one I had been waiting for, but I think the Coyote Brown actually looks better. As much as I like Multicam itself, the coyote back panel is a reason it bothers me, as is the potential odd looks I’ll get rucking around the neighborhood. It’s great to see more colors coming out though, here’s hoping for Multicam Alpine.

Posted by Ben Brooks