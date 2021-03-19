REI Member Coupons — What to Buy

Warning, there be affiliate links here.
Here’s some things that caught my eye which the 20% off coupon applies to:
- Salomon Speedcross 5 shoes: great shoes for rucking and just wearing when you are on your feet a lot. I had the 4s and heard these are even better.
- Benchmade Mini Crooked River: man this is a great looking knife, always has been.
- Benchmade Mini Bugout: basically the best knife you can buy.
- Actually All Benchmade is applicable.
- Mystery Ranch 2-Day Assualt: fantastic backpack, but it is larger. (Rest of the Mystery Ranch stuff is eligible too.)
- Filson Original Breifcase: I love this briefcase. (Rest of Filson stuff too.)
Go forth and spend wisely!
