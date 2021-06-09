A Couple Items for Sale

I am trying to slim down over here, so I have two items to sell today:

Drop ALT Halo Clear Switches: comes with the keycaps you see on it, and one USB-C cable, just tell me if you want USB-C to USB-C or USB-C to USB-A. $85 shipped US Only Sold.

Sold. EDC Starter Kit: OneTigris Admin Pouch, 2020 Dumpster Fire Patch, Triple Seven Gear EDC Wallet, Retro51 Tornado Pen (with fresh refill), FourSevens Mini MKIII, Leatherman Carabiner Tool, Spyderco Ladybug ZDP-189. $95 shipped US Only Sold

Email me, first to pay gets the item.

Posted by Ben Brooks