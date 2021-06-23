Yeoman Duffel from TOM BIHN Back In Stock For Limited Time

Tom Bihn just released a batch of Yeoman Duffels in many sizes and colors (including Beaver Camo). They aren’t committing fully to when/if the next run will be. Be sure to snag one if you want one. I love them.

Note, from Tom Bihn’s product page at the very bottom:

The Yeoman is built entirely from our U.S.-made 1050 denier high-tenacity Ballistic nylon—but unlike other TOM BIHN bags, which are made from flawless 1050d ballistic, the Yeoman is made of fabric that is what we call “seconds”; fabric that may have cosmetic blemishes which do not impact its utility or durability.

They detail what to expect more in the last paragraph of the page.

Posted by Ben Brooks